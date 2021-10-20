Items belonging to Brian Laundrie found near possible human remains, FBI says

The FBI confirmed possible human remains were found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park Wednesday afternoon.
The possible human remains were found in the same area belongings of Brian Laundrie were found on Tuesday.
The FBI announced they have found human remains along with personal items that belonged to Brian Laundrie.
