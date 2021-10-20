'A win for rural Tennessee.' Lawmakers approve Ford Megasite plan; here's a look at the project

Tennessee lawmakers have approved plans for Ford to build a massive production factory for electric vehicles and batteries in West Tennessee.
Tennessee lawmakers have approved plans for Ford to build a massive production factory for electric vehicles and batteries in West Tennessee.
The special session for the approval of Ford's massive new Blue Oval City site starts Monday at the state's capitol.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is poised to spend approximately $900 million of its tax revenues on incentives, infrastructure..