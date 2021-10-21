FDA OK's Moderna and J&J boosters

More booster shot options may soon be available.
On Wednesday the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a single-dose booster for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines.
Pfizer received approval earlier this year.
