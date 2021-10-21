These GOP candidates have a strategist afraid for the party's future

Conspiracy-spreading candidates are running for elected office in Arizona.
Kari Lake, a former TV news host who is spreading Trump’s false election conspiracies, is running to be Arizona’s next governor.
Conspiracy-spreading candidates are running for elected office in Arizona.
Kari Lake, a former TV news host who is spreading Trump’s false election conspiracies, is running to be Arizona’s next governor.
On Thursday, Democratic nominee for mayor India Walton, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and two other candidates gathered at the Frank E...
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) spread lies about the 2020 election and suggested there could be “bloodshed” over future..