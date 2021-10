LSU and Ole Miss intersect as Coach O returns to Oxford Saturday

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron is coaching what is now his final season at LSU.

Saturday he returns to Oxford where he got his start as a college football head coach coaching the Rebels.

Lane Kiffin, the head coach of Ole Miss, knows Orgeron very well.

They both worked together and for each other during the college coaching careers.

It will be a real reunion on Eli Manning die on Saturday.