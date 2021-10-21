New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS excels during final testing

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is getting a big brother: the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

The new top model of the 718 family is well prepared for its world premiere in November.

During final testing and evaluation drives, the first 718 to carry the RS badge has impressively demonstrated its dynamic potential both on twisty mountain roads and on the racetrack.

Brand ambassador and development driver Jörg Bergmeister has lapped the 20.832-kilometre Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit in a lightly disguised production car in 7:09.300 minutes.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS completed the shorter 20.6 km lap, which had previously served as the benchmark, in 7:04.511 minutes – 23.6 seconds faster than its little brother, the 718 Cayman GT4.

To protect the driver, the mid-engined sports car was equipped with a racing seat.

The tyres fitted to the car were Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R, which will be optionally available.

A notary confirmed the standard condition and weight of the car.