Covid-19 Update: India reported 18,454 fresh cases in last 24 hours | Oneindia News

India reported 18,454 fresh Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 27 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 116 consecutive days now.

