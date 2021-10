Bangladesh violence accused identified as Iqbal Hossein from CCTV: Watch | Oneindia News

The man who allegedly placed the Quran on the knee of a Hindu deity at a Durga Puja pandal in Bangladesh triggering off a series of violence against the minority Hindu community in the country has been identified as one Iqbal Hossein.

