Trade Sec seeks to reassure British farmers over NZ deal

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has played down concerns that a new trade deal with New Zealand will compromise British lamb farmers.

Announcing the "very exciting" free trade agreement on Wednesday, she said: "I don't think any of our British farmers need to be worried by this trade deal, it affords opportunities in both directions for great sharing of produce." Report by Buseld.

