Aftermath of gas explosion in northern China as three killed.

A gas explosion in a restaurant ripped through a busy street in a major Chinese city, killing at least three people and injuring dozens.
A gas explosion in a restaurant ripped through a busy street in a major Chinese city, killing at least three people and injuring dozens.
A gas explosion in a restaurant ripped through a busy street in a major Chinese city, killing at least three people and injuring..
BEIJING (AP) — An apparent gas explosion gutted part of a high rise in northern China on Thursday morning, killing at least three..