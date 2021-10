BREAKING NEWS...AS A FAMILYESCAPES WHILE THEIR HOMEBURNS IN DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP.THIS STARTED AROUND 2 THISMORNING ALONG CRESCENT FALLSWAY..PART OF "THE FALLS ATLANDEN."ONE FAMILY MEMBER TOLDUS HIS MOM WOKE HIM UP SAYINGTHERE WAS A FIRE.ONE PERSONWAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITHMINOR INJURI.ESTHE HOME IS ATOTAL LOSS..FIREFIGHTERS ARESTL ILFIREFIGHTERS ARE STILLINVESTIGATING THE CAUSE.