Trump’s New Social Media Platform Won’t Let Users Criticize the Site

Former President Trump announced his plans of launching a new social media platform that will quote “give voice to all”, as long as they don’t criticize it.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The former US President has come up with the perfect solution to be being banned from social media - he's creating his own platform..
Trump said he created TRUTH Social "to give a voice to all," but the terms of service says users can't "disparage, tarnish, or..