Boris Johnson attends NI centenary church service

Boris Johnson has attended a church service at St Patrick's Cathedral in Armagh to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland's formation.

The Prime Minister was set to be joined by the Queen, but Her Majesty is on doctors' orders to stay at home and rest.

The Crown was represented instead by the Lord-Lieutenant of Co Armagh Lord Caledon.

Report by Buseld.

