Happy Birthday, Kim Kardashian!

Kimberly Noel Kardashian West turns 41 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the popular personality.

1.

She blow-dries her jewelry before putting it on so it isn’t cold.

2.

Kardashian’s favorite movies are ‘Clueless’ and ‘The Notebook.’.

3.

She released a song called “Jam (Turn It Up)” in 2011.

4.

Her idol is Jennifer Lopez.

5.

Kardashian has been one of the most- googled celebrities.

