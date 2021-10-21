Dearness Allowance hiked by 3: All you need to know | Oneindia News
The Union Cabinet on Thursday hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) instalment to the Central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to the pensioners.

The decision will be effective from July 1, 2021.

