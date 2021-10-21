Man charged with murder of Sir David Amess

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death in his constituency on October 15th.

Ali Harbi Ali, from London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon, charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism.

Matt Jukes, Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations at Scotland Yard said officers are not seeking anyone else at this time.

Report by Buseld.

