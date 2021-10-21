Firefighters rescue cat stuck in a cinder block wall

Over the weekend, the crew of Engine 205-B responded to a service call of a resident who needed help with rescuing a cat trapped in her cinder block wall.

It seems the cat entered the hollow wall at the top and found itself trapped when it crawled down to the base of the wall and got stuck with only its head sticking out of a very small opening.

Still available to respond to 911 calls for services, the crew broke a couple of the cinder blocks using a halligan tool and sledgehammer and saved the cat that was in obvious distress.

The cat was then treated by an emergency veterinary clinic.

In another chance of luck, the cat matched a description on a lost pet flyer.

The owner was contacted and directed to the pet in hopes of a happy reunion.

Video credit Mesa Fire and Medical Department