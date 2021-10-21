Program at Upstate hospital acts as 'lifeline' for patient battling breast cancer

Program at Upstate hospital acts as 'lifeline' for patient battling breast cancer

It's a tangible way for cancer patientsto mark their journey, strands ofstrength.

It's a program at an upstatehospital during breast cancer awareness.Month one woman is sharing her journeywith our Kylie jones and how thisprogram has gotten her through the gooddays and the bad.I'm getting that little little beadevery single time for whatever thingyou have done is a great stepping stoneto say, hey, I'm on this journey, I'mgoing and I'm going to get there when Iget down, I look and I'm like, lookwhat I've been through, I can do this.Carrying around her neck.

Dana Lynntells me her journey with cancer.

Lynnwas diagnosed with invasive ductalbreast cancer in april.

It wassomething that was completelyunexpected.

Your life completely turnedaround in so many different waysthrough her treatment.

She clings toher strand of strength.

They receive astrand and then a pamphlet thatdesignates colours for certainmilestones throughout their journey.This one is my diagnosis.

This one ismy first office visit.

Black is blooddraw.

These are office visits.

Thestrands of strength program at bonsecours ST Francis.

Let's cancerpatients mark each milestone on theircancer journey.

The strands of strengthis of tangible visible way to celebratewhat they've been through for Lynn, alifeline of sorts.

All of a sudden Ilook and I've got all of these beadswhich is very empowering, lin saysshe's learned how much courage she haswithin with chemo radiation andreconstruction surgery still ahead.

Shehas many more milestones to add to herstrand of strength.

It's a part of aclub I didn't want to be in.

But we'rea special club and more fighters inGreenville.

Kylie jones.

WBFF News forClinton says she will start radiationat the beginning of next year andeventually get reconstructive surgery.The strands of strength program isavailable for all cancer patients atbon secours ST Francis.

