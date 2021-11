2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid has an official EPA-estimated rating of 42 miles per gallon

Ford is celebrating the EPA results on their new hybrid pickup the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid.

The official EPA-estimate shows the Maverick Hybrid with a rating of 42 miles per gallon city, and 37 mpg combined with a range of more than 500 miles.

Making the Maverick Hybrid “America’s most fuel-efficient hybrid pickup.” Ford is saying that customers can expect to take delivery of the 2022 Ford Maverick in January of 2022.