Mourners attend funeral of James Brokenshire

Theresa May, Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak were among mourners who attended the funeral of fellow Conservative MP James Brokenshire in Bexley, southeast London.

The former Northern Ireland Secretary died at the age of 53 on October 7th after a long battle with lung cancer.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn