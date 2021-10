Sanya Malhotra Abhimanyu Dassani starrer 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' trailer out

The trailer of Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani's upcoming romantic-comedy film 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' was released today during an event in Mumbai.

The trailer is being loved by the fans.

The entire cast and crew was present at the trailer launch event.

#MeenakshiSundareshwartrailer #SanyaMalhotra #AbhimanyuDassani