Thursday 10/21 Insider Buying Report: SGHT, TPL

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sight Sciences, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 527,048 shares of SGHT, at a cost of $24.00 each, for a total investment of $12.65M.

So far Encrantz is in the green, up about 4.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $25.07.

Sight Sciences is trading up about 7.9% on the day Thursday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Encrantz in the past year.

And at Texas Pacific Land, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Murray Stahl who purchased 22 shares at a cost of $1225.00 each, for a total investment of $26,950.

Before this latest buy, Stahl purchased TPL on 198 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $7.86M at an average of $1341.51 per share.

Texas Pacific Land is trading down about 0.9% on the day Thursday.

So far Stahl is in the green, up about 3.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1269.23.