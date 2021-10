PM: 'We must fortify ourselves further' with Covid boosters

Boris Johnson has urged people to come forward for their Covid booster vaccines to "fortify ourselves further" against the virus this winter.

The prime minister said: "The numbers are high, we can see what's happening, we can see the increase, now is the time to get those booster jabs." Report by Buseld.

