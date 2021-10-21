Uncharted with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg | Official Trailer
Uncharted with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg | Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the action adventure movie Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer.

It stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Taylor Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.

Uncharted Release Date: February 18, 2022