Order blocking abortion-restriction laws goes to MT Supreme Court

The ruling that blocked three new laws restricting abortion in Montana is now before the state Supreme Court, as state Attorney General Austin Knudsen appealed the order.
The ruling that blocked three new laws restricting abortion in Montana is now before the state Supreme Court, as state Attorney General Austin Knudsen appealed the order.
The U.S. state of Texas on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to leave in place its restrictive law banning most abortions after..
The 45th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2018. / Jonah McKeown/CNA.
Washington D.C., Oct 18, 2021 /..