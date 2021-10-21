'Strong' probability that suspected remains found in Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, attorney says

Search crews are back at a Southwest Florida preserve on Thursday, one day after apparent human remains were discovered near where items belonging to Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, were found, authorities announced.
