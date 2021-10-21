CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to onions

The CDC says whole onions are the cause of a salmonella outbreak in 37 states that's sickened 652 people; the source is whole red, white, and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed in the U.S. by ProSource.
The CDC says whole onions are the cause of a salmonella outbreak in 37 states that's sickened 652 people; the source is whole red, white, and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed in the U.S. by ProSource.
NEW YORK (AP) — A salmonella outbreak tied to onions has sickened more than 650 people in 37 states, U.S. health officials..
A salmonella outbreak that has been traced to 37 states across the country is being caused by fresh whole onions, the Centers for..