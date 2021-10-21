Skip to main content
Saturday, October 30, 2021

California coastal gas station charging nearly $8 a gallon

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield
Duration: 00:26s 0 shares 1 views

California coastal gas station 40 minutes north of San Simeon is charging nearly $8 a gallon for gas.

THAT'SNOTHING IF YOU LIVE ONHE C TOASTUPNORTH...THE TOWN OF GORDA IS LOCATEDALONG THE COAST ANISD40 MINTUES NORTH OF SAN SIMEON.THE ONLY GAS STATION IN TOWNCURRENTLY HAS REGULAR GASFOR $7.59 A GALLON.A SIGN NEXT TO THE GAS STIONTASTATES THAT THE NEXT STATION IS40 MILES NORTH AND 12 MILESSOUTH.AND LET'S BRING CHIE

