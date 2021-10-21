California coastal gas station charging nearly $8 a gallon

California coastal gas station 40 minutes north of San Simeon is charging nearly $8 a gallon for gas.
THE TOWN OF GORDA IS LOCATED ALONG THE COAST AND IS 40 MINUTES NORTH OF SAN SIMEON. THE ONLY GAS STATION IN TOWN CURRENTLY HAS REGULAR GAS FOR $7.59 A GALLON. A SIGN NEXT TO THE GAS STATION STATES THAT THE NEXT STATION IS 40 MILES NORTH AND 12 MILES SOUTH.
The only gas station in Gorda Springs, California, population ~100, is now selling premium gasoline for $8.50 per gallon amid one..