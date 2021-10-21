PM: MPs ‘must not be intimidated’ by David Amess murder

Boris Johnson has said MPs must not be put be fearful of carrying out their duties after the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

The prime minister said: “What we must not do is be intimidated by this appalling murder into changing the way we conduct our parliamentary business or the way we work in our constituencies.” It comes as a man from London appears in court charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism.

Report by Buseld.

