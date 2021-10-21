Gwyneth Paltrow tackles bedroom taboos in Netflix series

Gwyneth Paltrow, the Oscar-winning actor and entrepreneur behind the goop beauty and wellness brand, has helped develop a new unscripted Netflix series “Sex, Love & goop,” aimed at improving the relationships and sex lives of six couples.
Gwyneth Paltrow, the Oscar-winning actor and entrepreneur behind the goop beauty and wellness brand, has helped develop a new unscripted Netflix series “Sex, Love & goop,” aimed at improving the relationships and sex lives of six couples.
Gwyneth Paltrow admits she has insecurities about her physical appearance in an episode of her new Netflix series " Sex, Love &..
Gwyneth Paltrow, the Oscar-winner and entrepreneur behind the goop beauty and wellness brand, opens up in the six-episode Netflix..