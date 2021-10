CL & Ben Baller Show Off Their Insane Jewelry Collections | On the Rocks

Korean rapper Lee Chae-rin aka CL is a vintage Chanel jewelry connoisseur and even jeweler Ben Baller is thoroughly impressed.

From the grills CL wore in her first solo music video (The Baddest Female (나쁜 기집애)) to Ben Baller's $50K-a-piece Takashi Murakami flower diamond pendant collaboration, CL and Ben are both here to show off their insane jewelry collections.