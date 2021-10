Plant Expert Reviews Open Door Houseplants

Ever watch an episode of "Open Door" and have an especially cool houseplant catch your eye?

Do you wish your own home was decked out with a lush array of green girls?

Christopher Griffin AKA Plant Kween breaks down everything you need to know about the plants you've seen in celebrity homes on Architectural Digest and how to care for them in your own space.Plants provided by Hortihttp://www.heyhorti.com@heyhorti