Daily Dividend Report: PAG,WBA,KMI,SHW,SWK

"The increase in the dividend reflects our Board of Directors' confidence in our diversified business model and our strong cash flow," said Penske Automotive Group President, Robert H.

Penske Automotive Group, a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the Company's dividend by 2.2% to $0.46 per share.

Penske Automotive Group, a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the Company's dividend by 2.2% to $0.46 per share.

"The increase in the dividend reflects our Board of Directors' confidence in our diversified business model and our strong cash flow," said Penske Automotive Group President, Robert H.

Kurnick.

The dividend is payable December 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2021.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 47.75 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter and an increase of 2.1 percent from the year-ago quarter.

The dividend is payable Dec.

10, 2021, to stockholders of record as of Nov.

15, 2021.

Walgreens Boots Alliance and its predecessor company, Walgreen, have paid a dividend in 356 straight quarters (89 years) and have raised the dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Kinder Morgan's board of directors today approved a cash dividend of $0.27 per share for the third quarter, payable on November 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2021.

This dividend represents a 3% increase over the third quarter of 2020.

The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per common share payable on December 3, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 19, 2021.

Stanley Black & Decker announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.79 per common share.

This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The dividend is payable on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.