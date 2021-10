Camila Cabello Watches Fan Covers on Youtube and TikTok

Camila Cabello watches fan covers of her songs "Don' Go Yet" and "Señorita," on YouTube and TikTok in this episode of You Sang My Song.

She's not only blown away by the unique vocals, styles, and genres that her fans bring to the table, she's also inspired.

Not only does Camila offer words of encouragement to her fans but some may have influenced her to record Bachata versions of her songs.