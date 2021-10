Police van seen leaving court after MP murder hearing

A police van has been seen leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon, where 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali had appeared, charged with the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

It is not confirmed that Ali was inside the van.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn