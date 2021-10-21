Starmer urges 500,000-a-day booster jab target

Sir Keir Starmer has said the government needs to "get a grip" and ramp up the Covid booster vaccine programme to deliver half a million jabs per day.

The Labour leader said: "The government said the vaccine would be the security wall against the virus and now the government is letting that wall crumble … driving up the booster rates to 500,000 a day is what we should be arguing about, not the argument about Plan A and Plan B." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn