Suspected Human Remains Found in a Florida Park Are Likely Brian Laundrie’s, Family Attorn

Suspected Human Remains Found in a Florida Park , Are Likely Brian Laundrie’s, , Family Attorney Says.

CNN reports that apparent human remains discovered by authorities in Florida on Wednesday most likely belong to Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie went missing shortly after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was found strangled to death in Teton County, Wyoming.

Investigators claim to have found a notebook and backpack that belonged to Laundrie near the suspected remains.

The remains were located at the Carlton Reserve in North Port, Florida.

Laundrie's parents were reportedly part of the search team that located a dry bag and backpack alongside the remains on Wednesday.

It's quite sad, you can imagine as a parent, finding your son's belongings alongside some remains.

That's got to be heartbreaking.

And I can tell you that they are heartbroken, Steven Bertolino, Laundrie family attorney, via CNN.

22-year-old Gabby Petito went missing during the couples' cross-country trip.

Laundrie returned to Florida without her on September 1.

Laundrie had refused any communications with investigators, subsequently going missing himself.

Laundrie has not been seen since September 13.

His family refused to comment publicly on the case, though they reportedly told authorities that they believed their son was staying on the reserve