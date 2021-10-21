Donald Trump Announces Launch of His Own Social Media Site

Donald Trump , Announces Launch of, His Own Social Media Site.

Nine months ago, the former president was banned from all major social media sites following his alleged role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Nine months ago, the former president was banned from all major social media sites following his alleged role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

On Oct.

20, Trump announced the launch of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

TMTG's "TRUTH Social" app was also announced.

We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced.

This is unacceptable, Donald Trump, via news release.

I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon.

TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all.

, Donald Trump, via news release.

I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech, Donald Trump, via news release.

According to a news release, TRUTH Social is set for a preliminary rollout in November, and a full rollout will follow in Q1 of 2022.

TMTG also intends to provide a video-on-demand service called TMTG+ and enter the cloud-computing space