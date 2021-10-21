Trump announces launch of media company, social media site ‘TRUTH Social’

Former President Donald Trump says he’s launching a new media company with its own social media platform nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan.
6 Capitol insurrection.
Former President Donald Trump says he’s launching a new media company with its own social media platform nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan.
6 Capitol insurrection.
Watch VideoNine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former..
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is starting a media company with a social media platform. Trump made the..