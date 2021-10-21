Sony Releases First Trailer for Upcoming 'Uncharted' Movie

Sony Releases, First Trailer for Upcoming, 'Uncharted' Movie.

After over a decade of development, Sony has finally dropped a trailer for its long-anticipated 'Uncharted' movie.

The Verge reports that the events of the upcoming film are set before the popular video game series.

The movie stars Tom Holland as a young version of fortune hunter Nathan Drake.

Rather than the seasoned adventurer of the game series, the movie focuses on the beginning of Drake's career.

Despite being a prequel, The Verge points out that several scenes in the trailer will be familiar to fans of the game series.

Other notable 'Uncharted' characters also appear in the film.

In 2010, Mark Wahlberg was originally set to play Drake when work first started on the adaptation.

Wahlberg now plays Sully, Drake's father figure and partner.

.

Sophia Taylor Ali plays the film version of a young Chloe Frazer.

Naughty Dog studio is also working with HBO on a TV show version of 'The Last of Us.'.

The adaptation is set to star Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie.

'Uncharted' is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 18, 2022