Woman stirs controversy with ‘controlling’ response to her husband’s vacation plans

A woman won't let her husband go to a bachelor party, no matter how much he pleads with her.She explained the situation on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.She and her husband have a 3-year-old and a 6-week-old baby.The mother wants her husband to skip the bachelor party so that he can stay home and help her."I pretty much put my foot down and told my husband he can't go and that there is nothing he can do to convince me,” she wrote.“Now, he is barely talking to me and pretty much only about things related to the kids," she added.Redditors had mixed reactions to the mother's stance