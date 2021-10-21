Airline passenger reveals ‘mind-blowing’ hack for tracking flights on your phone

A TikTok user is drawing praise with his “mind-blowing” hack for how to track flights on an iPhone.The tip comes from user @maxmilespoints, who runs a page dedicated to travel hacks and money-saving tricks.In his video, @maxmilespoints shows how you can easily track flights on an iPhone.

As it turns out, the feature is as simple as tapping a message.The clip shows @maxmilespoints using his iPhone to send a message featuring his flight number.Then, he simply clicks on the text, and his phone opens a map of his flight, plus plenty of information like his estimated arrival time.As both @maxmilespoints and other TikTokers pointed out in the comments, the trick is especially useful for helping someone pick you up from the airport .That said, the iPhone hack doesn’t work with every airline.

However, @maxmilespoints did follow up with a list of airlines where it does work.Many TikTok users were shocked by the hack.

Some called it “mind-blowing.” “This is so helpful,” another added