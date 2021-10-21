Chinese Media Pulls Boston Celtics Games After Enes Kanter Expresses Support for Tibet

Chinese Media Pulls, Boston Celtics Games After, Enes Kanter Expresses Support for Tibet.

ESPN reports that Boston Celtics games will no longer be aired on Chinese media.

The decision comes after Celtics center Enes Kanter posted a two-minute video on Twitter expressing support for the liberation of the people of Tibet.

I'm here to add my voice and speak out about what is happening in Tibet.

Under the Chinese government's brutal rule, Tibetan people's basic rights and freedoms are nonexistent.

, Enes Kanter, via Twitter.

I'm here to add my voice and speak out about what is happening in Tibet.

Under the Chinese government's brutal rule, Tibetan people's basic rights and freedoms are nonexistent.

, Enes Kanter, via Twitter.

Chinese authorities attempted to discredit Kanter's remarks, calling them a ploy for attention.

.

[Kanter's comments] were not worth refuting, Wang Wenbin, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, via statement to ESPN.

Kanter followed up his comments by wearing a pair of 'Free Tibet' shoes against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

The Celtics center has a history of social activism.

He has been a vocal critic of Tayyip Erdoğan, the president of his home country of Turkey.

The Celtics center has a history of social activism.

He has been a vocal critic of Tayyip Erdoğan, the president of his home country of Turkey.

The Chinese media has also banned games featuring the Philadelphia 76ers due to comments made by then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey nearly two years ago.

The Chinese media has also banned games featuring the Philadelphia 76ers due to comments made by then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey nearly two years ago.

At the time, his tweet offered support for the democracy movement in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong prior to the NBA preseason games in the country