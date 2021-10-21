Here’s everything we know about the efforts to make ‘Squid Game’ real

There's probably no corner left in the world that hasn't heard about Netflix's Squid Game.There's probably no corner left in the world that hasn't heard about Netflix's Squid Game.The Korean drama series is the streamer's most-viewed show ever with 111 million households tuning in.Working-class people in debt are recruited and forced to participate in classic schoolyard games with a deadly twist.Now people all over the world are recreating Squid Game — without the violence, of course.

Here are some of the highlights.youtuber mrbeast plans to spend $2 million on a 'squid game event' with 456 randomly selected players.Another popular YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL held a Squid Game-style competition for $10,000.Influencer Bryce Hall hosted a Squid Game competition for $2,000 on his channel.The New York chapter of the Korea Tourism Organization is hosting a Squid Game event on October 26.AMA Event Management is hosting a series called Squiz Gamez in cities around Australia.The Korean Cultural Center in the United Arab Emirates held a Squid Game competition with 30 players on October 12.A couple on TikTok had a Squid Game wedding reception and it looked like a ton of fun.A couple on TikTok had a Squid Game wedding reception and it looked like a ton of fun