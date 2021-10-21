Tasty vegan pies that should be on your dessert menu

A vegan diet doesn’t mean that you have to skip dessert.Here are five delicious vegan pies that you can make yourself, courtesy of vegan TikTok.Vegan and low-calorie crustless pumpkin pie This is the perfect plant-based pie for autumn.Vegan chocolate cream pie Yes, you can veganize a chocolatey, creamy dessert!

.Vegan avocado key lime pieAvocado does a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to this plant-based dessert.Vegan cherry pie This pie will not only satisfy your tart taste buds, but it’s also super simple to make