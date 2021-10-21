How to Dye Your Hair With Natural Ingredients

How to Dye Your Hair With Natural Ingredients.

When it comes to change, one of the easiest and most adventurous ways of mixing it up is to try out a new hair color.

.

Unfortunately, many dyes contain chemical ingredients that are not only harsh on your hair, but also the environment.

Here are seven natural ingredients that will get the job done and are safe to go down the drain.

.

1.

Lemon Juice, Spray liberally on your hair, sit in the sun and watch as the lemon’s acidity lightens your hair.

.

2.

Coffee, Combine brewed coffee, coffee grounds and conditioner to create a mixture that’ll dye your hair a shade or two darker.

.

3.

Chamomile Tea, This method is better for brunettes as its lightening effect occurs more gradually.

.

4.

Henna, This long-lasting option (up to six weeks) will darken or redden your hair.

5.

Honey, The enzyme peroxide in honey will lighten your hair once activated with water.

6.

Beet Juice, Dye your hair a deep red by mixing beet juice with coconut or olive oil and applying it to your hair.

.

7.

Beer, This lightening method is sun-activated and best for already blonde hair.