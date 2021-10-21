Woman is stunned after dog seemingly asks her a question: 'Where you going?'

A woman's dog went viral after it may have uttered a few words in English.A TikToker was completely caught off guard when her Alaskan malamute seemingly asked her a question."I was just trying to see if my outfit was cute," she explained in the caption.The woman posed for the camera, checking herself out from multiple angles.Then her dog entered the room.

It looked up at her and, out of nowhere, it said, "Where you going?".The animal seemed to use the proper inflection, and its gift for elocution surprised even the pet owner.The video received over 10.8 million views on TikTok.

People were totally stunned."Am I the only one who heard, 'Where you going?'" a user asked