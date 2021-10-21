Couple installs cameras after Uber Eats driver allegedly showed up at 1 a.m.

A 25-year-old woman claims an Uber Eats driver who had previously delivered food to her home….returned to her address early one morning when she hadn't ordered anything.Bobbie Prestes explained in a now-viral TikTok that she and her husband first met the Uber Eats driver in question in August 2021.Back then, he delivered the couple food as they were sitting outside on their patio.Months later, Prestes claimed on TikTok that the same driver showed up at her house with a bag of Taco Bell at 1 a.m., uninvited.Prestes added that there was something preventing her from fully accepting Uber Eats' explanation that it was a mistake.Commenters, for the most part, encouraged Prestes to trust her gut about situations like this