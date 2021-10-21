Joe Manchin’s Child Tax Credit Changes Could Deprive 37 Million Kids of Aid

According to a new analysis from the Niskanen Center’s Robert Orr and Samuel Hammond.

Over 37 million American children could lose enhanced monthly tax credits under a recent proposal from West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.

Manchin reportedly desires monthly child tax credits to be barred from households making more than $60,000 yearly.

This proposal would cancel benefits for 60% of families currently receiving payments.

Manchin's potential income cap would result in a 58% cut in recipients in his home state of West Virginia.

Under the American Rescue Plan, child tax credits increased from $2,000 to $3,000 or $3,600 depending on the age of the child.

President Joe Biden wants to end childhood poverty in the United States.

Economists say that if Biden's plan is extended to 2025, childhood poverty could drop by 40%.

Congressional Democrats are in support of Biden's plan to extend the credit.

The former governor of West Virginia, Joe Manchin, has been the state's Democratic senator since 2010.

