Martin County tax collector's office closes after 'network issue'

The Martin County tax collector's office has been closed countywide for several days, causing frustration and confusion for people who need access to its services.

Yeah, people coming to theoffice today just came upin a sign of a good sign sservices are being updatedmore information right nowoffices will be closed andvery little communicationa nearby county is steppintax collector's office thuassign telling them the ofnetwork updating if it's along it's gonna take?

A cois Gregory.

Hagopian seconto get renewed tags.

Nobodothers trying to replace afrustrated.

I mean I tookstopped by a cup.

So I meaaway with a new car.

How cbe closed martin County'scomputers at my job.

If II'd be unemployed.

This isare also no updates on thecustomers they're closed.about network issues in ahe understands technical pbut is frustrated by the mBut I check my phone todaycounty's tax collector gotin martin County.

So theyout to martin County and osome of its services.

Manydecided to make that extranorth to ST Lucie not wantweight.

That remains to reWe got time.

I guess it'sif there was something outnow there are still some lall of that information on